US Election 2020: Americans decide between Trump, Biden as states reveal voting polls

The first set of polls in the 2020 US presidential election closed Tuesday night, with projected results showing President Donald Trump winning Kentucky and India. Democratic candidate Joe Biden is believed to have won Vermont and Virginia.

More than 100 million Americans cast their ballots ahead of Election Tuesday, shattering previous records and setting up this year’s voter turnout to be significantly higher than 2016.

Biden entered Election Day with multiple paths to victory, while Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, had a narrower but still feasible road to clinch 270 Electoral College votes.

Georgia remains to be seen while South Carolina was projected to be a win for Trump.

With 16 Electoral College votes, Georgia will be closely watched.

The next batch of states to close their polls included Florida and Pennsylvania, which are highly sought after by Trump and Biden.

The two battleground states have 29 and 20 Electoral College votes, respectively.

However, Pennsylvania’s results may not be announced until later this week due to new methods of voting implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic this year.

There are 538 Electoral College votes allotted to the 50 states and Washington, DC. It takes 270 votes to win.

