NEWS
WORLD

US election: Trump accuses Democrats of stealing vote, Biden hits back

People arrive for an election night rally for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 04 November 2020
Text size A A A

US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to “STEAL” the presidential elections early Wednesday, shortly after his opponent, former VP Joe Biden, told supporters that he was “on track to win.”

Minutes after Biden spoke from Delaware, President Donald Trump tweeted: “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election.”

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We’re feeling good about where we are,” Biden had said. “We believe we are on track to win this election,” he added. “It ain’t over until every vote is counted.”

Trump said he would make a statement later.

Twitter slapped a warning message on Trump’s tweet, saying some of the information in the tweet could be misleading.

Biden then hit back. “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare the winner of this election. It’s the voters’ place,” the Democratic nominee tweeted.

- Developing

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 04 November 2020 KSA 09:05 - GMT 06:05

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top