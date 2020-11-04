US election: Trump accuses Democrats of stealing vote, Biden hits back

US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to “STEAL” the presidential elections early Wednesday, shortly after his opponent, former VP Joe Biden, told supporters that he was “on track to win.”
We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020
It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020
