US election: Trump accuses Democrats of stealing vote, Biden hits back

US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to “STEAL” the presidential elections early Wednesday, shortly after his opponent, former VP Joe Biden, told supporters that he was “on track to win.”

Minutes after Biden spoke from Delaware, President Donald Trump tweeted: “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election.”

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We’re feeling good about where we are,” Biden had said. “We believe we are on track to win this election,” he added. “It ain’t over until every vote is counted.”

Trump said he would make a statement later.

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!