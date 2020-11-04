Watch: Trump dances at US election rallies in video asking people to vote

US President Donald Trump shared on Tuesday a video compilation of himself dancing at rallies for his re-election campaign ahead of the 2020 election against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The incumbent president’s video shows him dancing to the tune of the 1978 disco song Y.M.C.A. by Village People.

The lyrics include: “Young man, there’s no need to feel down. I said, young man, pick yourself off the ground. I said, young man, 'cause you're in a new town. There's no need to be unhappy.”

Voters flocked to the polls on Tuesday despite the threat of the coronavirus and the potential of long lines to choose between Trump and Biden, in an election that will influence how the US confronts everything from the pandemic to race relations for years to come.

Those who are voting in person on Tuesday are joining 102 million Americans who voted early, a record total that that represents 73 percent of the total turnout of the 2016 presidential election.

Biden entered Election Day with multiple paths to victory while Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, had a narrower but still feasible road to clinch 270 Electoral College votes. Control of the Senate was at stake, too: Democrats needed to net three seats if Biden captured the White House to gain control of all of Washington for the first time in a decade. The House was expected to remain under Democratic control.

With the worst public health crisis in a century bearing down, the pandemic — and Trump’s handling of it — became the inescapable focus for 2020.

Trump began the day on an upbeat note, predicting that he’d do even better than in 2016, but during a midday visit to his campaign headquarters, spoke in a gravelly, subdued tone.

“Winning is easy,” Trump told reporters. “Losing is never easy, not for me it’s not.”

Trump left open the possibility of addressing the nation Tuesday, even if a winner isn’t yet determined. Biden, too, promised a speech.

