Heavy shelling has been heard in Ethiopia’s Tigray region since the early hours of Thursday, a humanitarian source in the region told Reuters, adding that nearly two dozen soldiers had been treated at a clinic near the border with the Amhara region.



The source did not disclose which side of the conflict the injured troops were drawn from.

-- Developing

Last Update: Thursday, 05 November 2020 KSA 15:34 - GMT 12:34