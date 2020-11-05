US Election: Court orders in favor of Trump, grants more access to vote counting

The ruling in one of the several lawsuits filed by US President Donald Trump was released Thursday, giving Republicans more access to a vote-counting center in Pennsylvania.

Lawsuits were put forth in battleground states of Michigan, and more are expected in Nevada and Georgia. A recount has been demanded in Wisconsin, where Democratic nominee Joe Biden was declared the winner by several media outlets.

The Republican president has accused Democrats of voter fraud, saying that there were videos and photographs to prove that his supporters were not allowed access to rooms where ballots were being counted.

On Thursday, a Pennsylvania appellate court ordered more access for observers inside vote counting centers.

“The appellate court just issued an order allowing immediate access for our team to observe the voting process,” Trump’s former special adviser, Pam Bondi, said outside the Philadelphia Convention Center.

“Our team of 15 people will be headed in right now,” Bondi said, holding up the court order.

Corey Lewandowski, a senior adviser for the Trump campaign, called the decision “very important.”

Lewandowski said Trump’s team would have an observer six-feet behind every person who’s counting these votes.

“It’s time to go in and put some light on what’s happening,” Lewandowski said.

Meanwhile, other Trump campaign officials announced more lawsuits would be brought forward in Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters on a conference call that Trump was “alive and well” with regard to the presidential race.

Campaign adviser Jason Miller said he expected legal action in Pennsylvania to ensure visibility on previous ballots that have been counted in that state.

- With Reuters

Last Update: Thursday, 05 November 2020 KSA 19:46 - GMT 16:46