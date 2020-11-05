US calls for end to conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray: Pompeo

“The protection of civilian safety and security is essential,” he said in a statement, issued amid political tumult in the United States after its presidential elections.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, said he was ordering a riposte after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the regional ruling party, attacked a military camp, causing “many martyrs.”
Pompeo said the United States was “deeply concerned” by the attack in Tigray, a region with long-running tensions with authorities in Addis Ababa.