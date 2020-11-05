US Election 2020: Twitter hides, restricts several Trump tweets about election

Twitter on Wednesday hid and added advisories to four of Incumbent President Donald Trump’s tweets about the 2020 election, saying they contained “disputed” and “misleading” content.

One of Trump’s tweets said: “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

However, his opponent Democratic opponent Joe Biden was ahead in both the Electoral College vote and the nationwide popular vote.

Biden has 248 votes compared Trump’s 214, according to the AP tally. It takes 270 votes for a candidate to win.

Twitter hid Trump’s tweet and placed a disclaimer on it saying: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Another tweet which was also hidden stated: “Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!”

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

In another tweet, Trump said:” They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!”

They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

The Trump campaign said it filed lawsuits on Wednesday in Pennsylvania and Michigan, laying the groundwork for contesting the outcome in undecided battleground states that could determine whether President Donald Trump gets another four years in the White House.

Suits in both states are demanding better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, the campaign said. The campaign also is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said.

The campaign also said it would ask for a recount in Wisconsin, a state called for Biden.

- With AP

