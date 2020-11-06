NEWS
WORLD

90-year-old archbishop, nearly a dozen others abducted in anglophone Cameroon

A Cameroonian elite Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) member walks past a burnt car while patroling in the city of Buea in the anglophone southwest region, Cameroon October 4, 2018. (Reuters)
AFP, Yaoundé Friday 06 November 2020
Text size A A A

A 90-year-old archbishop has been abducted with nearly a dozen other people in a western Cameroon region gripped by conflict between anglophone separatists and security forces, the archdiocese said on Friday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Christian Tumi, an archbishop emeritus and retired cardinal who has frequently sought to mediate in the crisis, was kidnapped on Thursday near Kumbo in Northwest Region “along with his driver and about 10 other people,” Samuel Kleda, archbishop of the port city of Douala, said in a statement.

Anglophone militants have repeatedly carried out kidnappings, often for ransom, in the three-year-old conflict in the Northwest and neighboring Southwest Region.

Read more:

Indonesia begins evacuation as active volcano rumbles

Military operations in Ethiopia’s Tigray have ‘clear, limited’ objectives: PM

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 06 November 2020 KSA 14:15 - GMT 11:15

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top