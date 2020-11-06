US Election: Joe Biden on cusp of winning White House bid against President Trump

Democratic nominee Joe Biden inched closer to winning his presidential bid on Friday after surpassing Republican nominee and incumbent President Donald Trump in key battleground states.

Biden took the lead over Trump in Pennsylvania with a 0.1 percent advantage, around 5,000 votes. The former VP also overtook Trump in votes in the southern state of Georgia.

But Georgia will recount votes from the election where Biden has eked out a razor-thin lead over Trump.

“With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters in Atlanta.

Pennsylvania and Georgia have 20 and 16 Electoral College votes, respectively. Biden, according to an Associated Press tally, sits on 264 Electoral College votes compared to Trump’s 214. To win, 270 votes are needed.

However, the Trump campaign released a statement early Friday saying the election “is not over.”

“The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final,” Trump Campaign General Counsel, Matt Morgan, said.

Morgan alleged Biden was relying on the two states, in addition to Nevada and Arizona, “for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected.”

