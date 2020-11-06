US Election: Trump says he will 'never give up,' as Biden widens lead

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he would “never give up fighting” as the presidential election appeared to tilt in favor of Democratic nominee Joe Biden following the latest vote counting in several battleground states.

Trump has repeatedly accused Democrats of “stealing” the election, using rigged ballots. Although his campaign has filed lawsuits on these grounds, no court has suggested voter fraud.

But in comments published by the president’s campaign Friday, he said “this is no longer about any single election.”

Trump said it was “about the integrity of our entire election process,” again suggesting “illegal ballots should not be counted.”

“We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation,” Trump said.

On Thursday, a Philadelphia court ordered Republican observers more access to vote counting rooms where Trump officials said they were prevented from doing so.

However, judges in Michigan and Georgia threw out cases brought forth regarding the transparency of the vote counting in the two states.

Democratic presidential nominee and former US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and vice presidential running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, in Wilmington, Delaware, on August 12, 2020. (AFP)

Biden, who has pulled away from Trump in the Electoral College votes, is scheduled to speak on Friday night. It is unclear what will be said, but his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, is also set to speak.

The former VP has called for patience among his supporters, saying he was confident that he would be the winner.

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, however, referred to Biden as the “President-elect” earlier Friday.

Last Update: Friday, 06 November 2020 KSA 22:14 - GMT 19:14