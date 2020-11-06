US Elections: Biden says he will win, calls for ‘calm’ as vote counting continues

Democrat Joe Biden said on Thursday he had no doubt he would defeat incumbent President Donald Trump and win the presidency, and asked Americans to be “calm” as the vote counting process continues two days after election day.

“We continue to feel very good about where things stand. We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator (Kamala) Harris and I will be declared the winners," Biden said in a press conference in Delaware.

“So, I ask everyone to stay calm... The process is working. The count is being completed and we’ll know very soon.

Biden is leading Trump in the race for the 270 electoral votes that will put one of them in the White House. Biden has 264, while Trump has 214, according to the AP tally.

However, key battleground states remain undecided, like Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada.

Biden needs to win only of those states to win the election, while Trump has a much more difficult road to victory, as he would need to claim all four or the remaining battlegrounds.

While Biden was trying to appear as a composed statesman, Trump in contrast, was escalating his efforts to sow doubt about the outcome of the race.

In a series of tweets, he pushed baseless allegations of electoral misconduct and said the ongoing vote count of ballots submitted before and on Election Day should cease. Trump followed up with an all-caps official campaign statement.

“IF YOU COUNT THE LEGAL VOTES, I EASILY WIN THE ELECTION! IF YOU COUNT THE ILLEGAL AND LATE VOTES, THEY CAN STEAL THE ELECTION FROM US!” he contended.

Trump's campaign engaged in a flurry of legal activity to try to improve the Republican president's chances, requesting a recount in Wisconsin and filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

Judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed the Trump campaign lawsuits there on Thursday.

- With AP

