US election down to the wire: Where do Trump and Biden stand in last key states?

Democrat Joe Biden overtook on Friday incumbent president Donald Trump in the vote count in the last key battleground states which remain undeclared three days after election day.

The race for the Oval office is down to the wire, but remains too early to call as votes are still being counted.

Neither candidate has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to clinch the presidency, but Biden has a considerable lead on Trump, with the Democratic hopeful having gained 264 votes compared to Trump’s 214, according to the AP tally.

The remaining undeclared states are Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes), Georgia (16), North Carolina (15) and Nevada (6).

Biden needs only one of those four to secure the presidency, while Trump needs has the bigger challenge of needing all four.

It could take several more days for the vote count to conclude in some states, allowing a clear winner to emerge. With millions of ballots yet to be tabulated, Biden has already received more than 73 million votes nationally, the most in history

Where do the candidates stand in each remaining state?

Pennsylvania: Biden leads Trump by approximately 9,000 votes. An estimated 95 percent of the vote has been counted.

Georgia: Biden leads Trump by approximately 1,000 votes. An estimated 99 percent of the vote has been counted.

The state said on Friday it will recount the votes because the margin was too small.

North Carolina: Trump leads Biden by approximately 77,000 votes. An estimated 95 percent of the vote has been counted.

Up to 116,000 mail ballots left to count, as well as the potential of thousands of provisional ballots.

As long as those ballots are postmarked by November 3, state election officials have until November 12 to count them.

Nevada: Biden leads Trump by approximately 11,000 votes. An estimated 74 percent of the vote has been counted.

But there are outstanding ballots left to be counted in the coming days. Under state law, they can still be accepted so long as they were postmarked by the November 3 Election Day.

