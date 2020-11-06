Vienna’s anti-terror chief suspended after deadly attack: Police

The head of the agency responsible for anti-terror operations in the Austrian capital Vienna has been suspended pending an investigation into the deadly extremist attack in the city on Monday, police said Friday.
“The head of the regional Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Anti-Terrorism asked me to suspend his functions because he doesn’t want to stand in the way of an orderly inquiry and explanation” of the events surrounding the attack, Vienna police president Gerhard Puerstl told a press conference.
