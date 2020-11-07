Biden pledges to be president 'for all Americans', says it's time to 'heal'

President-elect Joe Biden pledged to be a "president for all Americans," after he defeated Republican incumbent Donald Trump on Saturday.

"The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans -- whether you voted for me or not," the 77-year-old Democrat said in a tweet.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation," he said in a separate statement. "It's time for America to unite. And to heal."

Biden clinched the White House with a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born, which pushed him to surpassing the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States. He also won Nevada, pushing his tally up to 290 electoral votes, while Trump only had 214.

Read more:

Trump doesn't concede to President-elect Biden, says election 'far from over'

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump, becomes 46th president of United States

Last Update: Saturday, 07 November 2020 KSA 20:29 - GMT 17:29