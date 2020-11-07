Russia’s Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with French president

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

The Kremlin said the leaders expressed serious concern over the large-scale clashes between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces in the region and the involvement of fighters from Syria and Libya in the conflict.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Putin informed Macron of the steps Russia had taken towards implementing a ceasefire and ensuring the sides negotiate a solution to the crisis, the Kremlin said.

The presidents also expressed their desire to continue coordinated mediation efforts, including through the OSCE Minsk Group, set up in 1992 to mediate a peaceful resolution.

At least 1,000 people and possibly many more have died in nearly six weeks of fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous enclave internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians.

The conflict has underlined the influence of Turkey, an ally of Azerbaijan, in a former Soviet region long dominated by Moscow, which has a defense pact with Armenia. It also threatens the security of Azeri oil and gas pipelines.

On Friday, three civilians were killed as Azerbaijani forces shelled the main city of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia said, following weeks of fighting over the mountainous province.

Defense ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan published photos showing rescue workers in camouflage and orange helmets removing rubble from a building in Stepanakert whose walls were collapsed and roof was caved in.

Read more:

Russia will continue working with Turkey over Nagorno-Karabakh, says Lavrov

Aliyev says Azerbaijan will fight ‘to the end’ if Nagorno-Karabakh talks fail

Last Update: Saturday, 07 November 2020 KSA 18:13 - GMT 15:13