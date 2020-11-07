Trump doesn't concede to President-elect Biden, says election 'far from over'

President Donald Trump refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday, promising to legally challenge the outcome of the 2020 election and saying "this election is far from over."

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over," Trump said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Trump was at his Virginia golf course when the presidential race was called for Biden on Saturday. Biden clinched his victory with a win in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born.

In recent weeks, Trump has alleged — without evidence — widespread fraud and misconduct in the election.

"Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor," he added.

"Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election."

Trump accused the Biden campaign of wanting ballots counted "even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters."

"Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access. So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands."

- With AP

Read more:

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump, becomes 46th president of United States

Last Update: Saturday, 07 November 2020 KSA 20:07 - GMT 17:07