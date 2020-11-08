NEWS
Azerbaijan says it has captured Nagorno-Karabakh town of Shusha

Reservists undergo a military training before leaving for the frontline in Nagorno-Karabakh, at a range in Armenia's Armavir region on October 27, 2020. (AFP)
AFP, Baku Sunday 08 November 2020
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Sunday that his country’s forces had captured the town of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh, in what would be a major strategic victory over the region’s Armenian separatists.

“With great pride and joy, I inform you that the town of Shusha has been liberated,” Aliyev said in a televised address to the nation, as Armenian officials reported heavy fighting for the town.

Last Update: Sunday, 08 November 2020 KSA 12:22 - GMT 09:22

