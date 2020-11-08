Azerbaijan says it has captured Nagorno-Karabakh town of Shusha

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Sunday that his country’s forces had captured the town of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh, in what would be a major strategic victory over the region’s Armenian separatists.
“With great pride and joy, I inform you that the town of Shusha has been liberated,” Aliyev said in a televised address to the nation, as Armenian officials reported heavy fighting for the town.
Last Update: Sunday, 08 November 2020 KSA 12:22 - GMT 09:22