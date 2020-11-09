Canada confident President-elect Biden will pressure China on foreign detainees

Canada is sure the US administration of President-elect Joe Biden will reinforce the message to China that its policy of arbitrarily detaining foreign citizens is not working, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

“(China’s) approach around coercive diplomacy is ineffective and extremely preoccupying for democratic nations around the world,” he told a news conference. After Canadian police picked up a top Chinese executive on a US arrest warrant in late 2018, Beijing imprisoned two Canadian citizens.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I am extremely confident that the incoming American administration will continue to be a good partner to Canada and other nations around the world as we look to impress upon China the approach they are taking is simply not working ... (and) the importance of returning the two Canadians,” said Trudeau.

Read More:

China, Russia and Iran line up to scrutinize US on human rights at UN body

China’s tech industry relieved, not relaxed by Biden presidential win: Experts

China says winner of US election will be determined by US laws

Last Update: Monday, 09 November 2020 KSA 21:54 - GMT 18:54