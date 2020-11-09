Young boy dies off Greek island of Samos after boat with migrants capsizes

The body of a young boy was recovered on Sunday off the Greek island of Samos, the Greek Coastguard said, while other migrants from the same boat were found after initially being reported missing.
People who had been aboard said there were around 24 on the boat when it first capsized.
Athens News Agency reported that Greek authorities had found a woman alive Sunday in the same area where the boy’s body was found.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Meanwhile 10 other migrants were picked up nearby by a coast guard boat and six more refugees managed to land on the island’s eastern shore.
And a further seven were later found on the island, the Coastguard said.
According to Greek immigration officials, the flow of migrants from Turkey has declined by 73 percent this year.
Read more:
Baby among 28 migrants rescued off Tunisia, says defense ministry
In just one week, nearly 600 migrants intercepted off Libya: UN
Greece finalizes plan to build wall on border with Turkey to block migrants
In the first nine months of 2020, a total of 12,289 arrivals were recorded, compared with 44,734 over the same period a year earlier.
Charities have however accused Greece of systematically pushing migrants back towards Turkey, a charge denied by Notis Mitarachi, the minister for immigration and asylum.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 09 November 2020 KSA 00:00 - GMT 21:00