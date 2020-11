Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said early Tuesday he signed an agreement with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia to end the war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have been fighting for six weeks over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. The latest outburst of hostilities began September 27 and has left hundreds — perhaps thousands — dead, marking the worst escalation of fighting since the war’s end.

Developing.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 November 2020 KSA 01:17 - GMT 22:17