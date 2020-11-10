Erdogan congratulates Joe Biden, urges closer US-Turkish relations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on his victory over Donald Trump in the US presidential election, urging closer ties between the two NATO allies.
“I congratulate you on your election success and convey my sincere wishes for the peace and welfare of the US people,” Erdogan said in a statement published by his office, urging “strong cooperation” between the sides.
Earlier on Monday, a senior Turkish official said that Turkey is waiting for the “final results” of the US presidential election before congratulating Joe Biden for winning, out of respect for “the US people and democracy.”
