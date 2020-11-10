Merkel agrees with President-elect Biden on importance of transatlantic cooperation

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden by telephone on Tuesday and they agreed on the importance of the transatlantic partnership, her spokesman said.
“She congratulated him and Vice President-designate Kamala Harris on their election victory. The chancellor expressed the wish for close and trusting future cooperation,” Merkel’s spokesman said in a statement.
“The chancellor and the president-designate agreed that transatlantic cooperation is of great importance in view of the many global challenges,” he added.
Last Update: Tuesday, 10 November 2020 KSA 21:41 - GMT 18:41