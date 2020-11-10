NEWS
WORLD

UNESCO seeks ‘renewed commitment’ by US for science, education, culture

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay speaks during a press conference at Sursock Palace which was damaged by the colossal explosion at the port, in Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 27, 2020. (AFP)
AFP Monday 09 November 2020
Text size A A A

The head of the UN education, science and culture agency on Monday called on president-elect Joe Biden to re-commit the US to international institutions, notably UNESCO.

“Global challenges of today call for a renewed commitment from the #UnitedStates for common goods #Science #Education #Culture,” UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in a tweet.

The US withdrew from the Paris-based agency at the end of 2018, accusing UNESCO of anti-Israel bias.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US had already suspended membership payments in 2011 after a Palestinian delegation was admitted.

A source at the organization said that since Biden’s election victory “we’re getting positive signals at UNESCO.”

Read more:

Saudi Arabia commits $25 million to UNESCO for heritage preservation

Ambassador: Israel may reconsider UNESCO exit

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 10 November 2020 KSA 23:16 - GMT 20:16

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top