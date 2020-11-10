UNESCO seeks ‘renewed commitment’ by US for science, education, culture

The head of the UN education, science and culture agency on Monday called on president-elect Joe Biden to re-commit the US to international institutions, notably UNESCO.
Congratulations to President-elect @joebiden & Vice Pdt elect @KamalaHarris. Global challenges of today call for a renewed commitment from the #UnitedStates for common goods #Science #Education #Culture. Also very happy to see a teacher @DrBiden at the White House !— Audrey Azoulay (@AAzoulay) November 9, 2020
Last Update: Tuesday, 10 November 2020 KSA 23:16 - GMT 20:16