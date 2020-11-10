US Election: Defiant Trump files another lawsuit to dispute Biden win

The Trump campaign filed another lawsuit on Monday in a sign that the US president has no plans to concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump’s campaign accused Democrats in the battleground state of Pennsylvania of “curing” ballots in their favor.

“We want an honest, accurate, lawful count,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a press conference to announce the lawsuit.

She said Republicans wanted “every legal vote to be counted and every illegal vote to be discarded.”

The lawsuit alleges Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting system “lacked all of the hallmarks of transparency and verifiability that were present for in-person voters.”

The lawsuit seeks an emergency injunction to stop state officials from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Biden, who was elected the 46th president on Saturday, is taking steps to build a government despite questions about whether Trump will offer the traditional assistance.

Shortly after Biden was declared the winner of this year’s election by US media outlets, the Trump campaign was quick to push the result into litigation, filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. They have also demanded a recount in Wisconsin.

