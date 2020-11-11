US embassy in Pakistan apologizes after retweet that Pakistan president is ‘dictator’

The US embassy in Pakistan apologized on Wednesday after its Twitter account retweeted a post that called Pakistani President Arif Alvi a “dictator,” causing social media backlash with the hashtag #ApologiseUSembassy.
We have one in Pakistan too. He will be shown way out soon. Insha Allah! pic.twitter.com/i1qOil7jvf— Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) November 10, 2020
SHOW MORE
Dear Followers: The U.S. Embassy Islamabad Twitter account was accessed last night without authorization. The U.S. Embassy does not endorse the posting or retweeting of political messages. We apologize for any confusion that may have resulted from the unauthorized post.— U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) November 11, 2020
Last Update: Wednesday, 11 November 2020 KSA 15:57 - GMT 12:57