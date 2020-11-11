NEWS
US embassy in Pakistan apologizes after retweet that Pakistan president is ‘dictator’

In this picture released by Press Information Department, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi talks to journalists in Islamabad, Pakistan on Oct. 28, 2018. (AP)
Emily Judd, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 11 November 2020
The US embassy in Pakistan apologized on Wednesday after its Twitter account retweeted a post that called Pakistani President Arif Alvi a “dictator,” causing social media backlash with the hashtag #ApologiseUSembassy.

The US Embassy in Islamabad retweeted a post on Tuesday from a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal.

Iqbal shared a screenshot of a Washington Post article titled: “[US President Donald] Trump’s defeat is a blow to the world’s demagogues and dictators.”

“We have one in Pakistan too. He will be shown way out soon,” said Iqbal in the post.

Social media quickly noticed the US embassy account retweeted Iqbal’s comparison of Pakistan’s president to a dictator and demagogue. Within hours, the hashtag #ApologiseUSembassy was trending on Twitter.

The American embassy responded in a post saying that the account was “accessed last night without authorization.”

“The U.S. Embassy does not endorse the posting or retweeting of political messages. We apologize for any confusion that may have resulted from the unauthorized post,” the embassy said in a tweet.

