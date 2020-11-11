US embassy in Pakistan apologizes after retweet that Pakistan president is ‘dictator’

The US embassy in Pakistan apologized on Wednesday after its Twitter account retweeted a post that called Pakistani President Arif Alvi a “dictator,” causing social media backlash with the hashtag #ApologiseUSembassy.

The US Embassy in Islamabad retweeted a post on Tuesday from a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal.

Iqbal shared a screenshot of a Washington Post article titled: “[US President Donald] Trump’s defeat is a blow to the world’s demagogues and dictators.”

“We have one in Pakistan too. He will be shown way out soon,” said Iqbal in the post.

We have one in Pakistan too. He will be shown way out soon. Insha Allah! pic.twitter.com/i1qOil7jvf — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) November 10, 2020

Social media quickly noticed the US embassy account retweeted Iqbal’s comparison of Pakistan’s president to a dictator and demagogue. Within hours, the hashtag #ApologiseUSembassy was trending on Twitter.

The American embassy responded in a post saying that the account was “accessed last night without authorization.”

“The U.S. Embassy does not endorse the posting or retweeting of political messages. We apologize for any confusion that may have resulted from the unauthorized post,” the embassy said in a tweet.

Dear Followers: The U.S. Embassy Islamabad Twitter account was accessed last night without authorization. The U.S. Embassy does not endorse the posting or retweeting of political messages. We apologize for any confusion that may have resulted from the unauthorized post. — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) November 11, 2020

