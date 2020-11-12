NEWS
Dutch police investigate shots fired at Saudi embassy building in The Hague

This picture shows the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in The Hague, on November 12, 2020, after it was shot. (AFP)
The Associated Press Thursday 12 November 2020
Several shots were fired early Thursday at Saudi Arabia's embassy in The Hague, Dutch police said. Nobody was injured and police were investigating.

Spokesman Steven van Santen said police were alerted around 6 a.m. (0500 GMT) to shots being fired at the building on a stately avenue in the Dutch city.

Officers found several bullet casings outside the building and local media showed images of bullet holes in windows.

The motive for the shooting was unclear. Police appealed for witnesses.

Calls to the embassy went unanswered early Thursday.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 November 2020 KSA 12:49 - GMT 09:49

