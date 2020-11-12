UK summons Chinese ambassador over actions in Hong Kong

The UK has summoned the Chinese ambassador in London to register “deep concern at this latest action by his government,” Foreign Office minister Nigel Adams told lawmakers Thursday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Adams said it was “another sad day for the people of Hong Kong” and that the British government has declared the third breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration since it came into force in 1997 and the second in the past six months.
He said China’s actions are “designed to harass and stifle all voices critical of China’s policies.”
Hong Kong’s people, he added, are left now with a “neutered legislature.”
Read more:
Hong Kong disqualifies 4 pro-democracy legislators over national security threats
Hong Kong journalist charged over false statements as press freedom is at risk
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 12 November 2020 KSA 14:56 - GMT 11:56