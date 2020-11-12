US Election: Pope Francis offers blessings, congratulations to President-elect Biden

Pope Francis spoke with Joe Biden by telephone Thursday to offer “blessings and congratulations” to the US president-elect on his victory, the Democrat’s transition team said in a statement.
“The president-elect thanked His Holiness for extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation for His Holiness’ leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world,” according to a readout of the call provided by Biden’s office.
Biden, 77, is only the second Catholic elected to the US presidency, after John F Kennedy in 1960.
