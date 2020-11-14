US Election: Biden to get 306 Electoral College votes against Trump’s 232

President-elect Joe Biden garnered 306 Electoral College votes versus President Donald Trump’s 232, US media outlets reported Friday.

The final tally came after Trump was declared the winner of North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes and Biden won Georgia with 16 more electoral votes.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A presidential candidate must get 270 electoral votes to be declared the winner.

This year’s highly anticipated presidential election was the center of controversy after Trump claimed voter fraud and Democrats quickly gained leads in states after mail-in ballots flooded vote counting centers.

Read more: US elections: How the American president is elected, not by the people

However, senior US officials and election board supervisors downplayed Trump’s claims. Lawsuits brought forth by the Trump campaign are still being played out in court and will be over the next few weeks.

Some of the lawsuits have already been thrown out or rejected by US courts.

Trump has yet to concede defeat although tens of international leaders and heads of states have contacted Biden to congratulate him. Biden has already appointed his soon-to-be White House chief-of-staff and his transition team is getting coronavirus briefings.

It has been reported the White House officials have so far not contacted Biden or his team to provide them with classified briefings on national security, which is customary during a transition period.

Read more:

What will Joe Biden’s priorities be for US foreign policy?

US policies in the Middle East: An in-depth analysis of Biden’s plans

Last Update: Saturday, 14 November 2020 KSA 23:01 - GMT 20:01