Fifteen Asia-Pacific countries sign regional trade pact

ASEAN Summit in Hanoi. (Reuters)
AFP, Hanoi Sunday 15 November 2020
Fifteen countries on Sunday signed a sprawling Asian trade deal seen as a huge coup for China in extending its influence.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) – which includes 10 Southeast Asian economies along with China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia – is the world’s largest trade pact in terms of GDP, analysts say.

Last Update: Sunday, 15 November 2020 KSA 08:01 - GMT 05:01

