Gunmen kill 34 in attack on bus in west Ethiopia

Gunmen killed at least 34 people in a “gruesome” attack on a passenger bus in west Ethiopia, a part of the country that has recently seen a spate of deadly assaults on civilians, the national human rights body said Sunday.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said in a statement that “the estimated number of casualties, currently at 34, is likely to rise” from the attack which occurred Saturday night in the Benishangul-Gumuz region.
Read more:
Major escalation as rockets from Ethiopia target Eritrea’s capital
Ethiopian military defeats local forces, liberates west Tigray, says PM
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 15 November 2020 KSA 14:58 - GMT 11:58