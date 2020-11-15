NEWS
Tigrayan forces bombed airport in Eritrea’s capital: Tigray leader

Members of the Amhara Special Force in Danasha, Amhara region near a border with Tigray. (Reuters)
Reuters, Addis Ababa Sunday 15 November 2020
The leader of Ethiopia’s Tigray region told Reuters on Sunday that his forces bombed the airport in Eritrea’s capital Asmara on Saturday evening, confirming earlier reports from diplomats of a major escalation in an 11-day old conflict in Ethiopia.

Tigray’s President Debretsion Gebremichael also said that his forces have been fighting Eritrean forces “on several fronts” for the past few days.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive in the restive Tigray northern region on Nov.4. Eritrea’s government has denied involvement in the conflict.

-Developing

Last Update: Sunday, 15 November 2020 KSA 09:51 - GMT 06:51

