UAE to grant ‘golden’ 10-year visas to certain professionals, degree-holders, student

The United Arab Emirates will begin granting a 10-year “golden” visa to residents in certain professions or those with specialized degrees, high school students living in the country, and university students with a GPA of 3.8 or higher, the ruler of Dubai announced on Sunday.

The announcement is the latest in a string of new programs aimed at attracting people to the Emirates, as well as improving living standards for expatriates in the country.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

All residents who hold a doctorate degree, medical doctors, and computer, electronics, programming, electrical, and biotechnology engineers can apply for the special visa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said.

Degree holders in Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data, or epidemiology and viruses are also eligible, he added.

The move comes as part of the UAE’s mission to foster young talent and attract highly-skilled professionals to the country, Sheikh Mohammed said.

.@HHShkMohd:Today we approved the granting of the 10-year golden visa to all PhD holders, all doctors, engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology, as well as graduates from accredited universities who score 3.8 & above — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 15, 2020

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Dubai in October began offering individuals and families a new “Dubai Virtual Working Program” that allows individuals and families to live in the UAE for a year while working abroad.

In September, Dubai announced the launch of the “Retire in Dubai” program that offers resident expatriates and foreigners above the age of 55 to apply for a retirement visa.

In 2018, the UAE announced that it would be granting residency visas of up to 10 years for investors and professionals and their families in addition to grade ‘A’ students.

Read more:

Dubai introduces 1-year, ‘work from home visa’ for foreigners with jobs abroad

Dubai announces ‘retirement visa’ scheme for resident expatriates, foreigners

UAE offers 10-year residence visas for top professionals, investors and students

Last Update: Sunday, 15 November 2020 KSA 13:47 - GMT 10:47