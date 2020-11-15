NEWS
US condemns Tigray forces’ attacks on Eritrea

Members of the Amhara Special Force return to the Dansha Mechanized 5th division Military base after fighting against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in Danasha, Amhara region near a border with Tigray. (Reuters)
Reuters Sunday 15 November 2020
The US State Department’s top diplomat for Africa on Sunday denounced attacks by Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray region on neighboring Eritrea.

“The US strongly condemns the TPLF’s unjustifiable attacks against Eritrea on November 14 and its efforts to internationalize the conflict in Tigray,” Tibor Nagy tweeted. “We continue to urge immediate action to protect civilians, deescalate tensions, and restore peace,” said Nagy, who is the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs.

On Sunday, the leader of the Tigray region confirmed that his forces had fired rockets at the airport in Eritrea’s capital, a major escalation in a confict between Tigrayan forces and Ethiopian government troops that raises fears of a wider war in the Horn of Africa region.

Nearly 25,000 Ethiopians flee conflict to Sudan: State media

Ethiopia can achieve Tigray operation objectives ‘by itself’: PM

Major escalation as rockets from Ethiopia target Eritrea’s capital

Last Update: Sunday, 15 November 2020 KSA 22:57 - GMT 19:57

