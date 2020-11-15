US condemns Tigray forces’ attacks on Eritrea

The US State Department’s top diplomat for Africa on Sunday denounced attacks by Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray region on neighboring Eritrea.
“The US strongly condemns the TPLF’s unjustifiable attacks against Eritrea on November 14 and its efforts to internationalize the conflict in Tigray,” Tibor Nagy tweeted. “We continue to urge immediate action to protect civilians, deescalate tensions, and restore peace,” said Nagy, who is the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs.
On Sunday, the leader of the Tigray region confirmed that his forces had fired rockets at the airport in Eritrea’s capital, a major escalation in a confict between Tigrayan forces and Ethiopian government troops that raises fears of a wider war in the Horn of Africa region.
Last Update: Sunday, 15 November 2020 KSA 22:57 - GMT 19:57