France's Macron: Europe needs its own sovereignty in defense, even with new US govt.

Europe still needs its own independent and sovereign defense strategy, even if it is dealing with a new US government which may result in friendlier ties, French President Emmanuel Macron told the "Revue Grand Continent" publication.

In an interview with the publication, Macron rebuffed comments from German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to Politico on Nov. 2, in which the German minister said Europe would have to remain dependent on US military protection for the near future.

"I am in complete disagreement with the opinion article published in Politico by the German defense minister," said Macron, adding he believed German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared his position on this issue.

"The United States will only respect us as allies if we are serious about our own position, and if we have our own sovereignty regarding our defense," said Macron.

"We need to continue to build up our own autonomy, just as the United States does for itself, and just as China does for itself," added Macron.

Last Update: Monday, 16 November 2020 KSA 01:40 - GMT 22:40