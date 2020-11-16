Islamist party supporters clash with Pakistan's police in French cartoon protests

Thousands of supporters of a hardline Islamist party clashed with police on the main road into Pakistan's capital city on Monday following protests over the recent use of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in France, and several people were injured.

The protesters from the Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) party that has made blasphemy its rallying cry are demanding that the government severs diplomatic ties with France and expels its ambassador, police and party officials said.

The government has yet to respond to their demands.

Police blocked the demonstrators as they attempted to enter Islamabad. Some chanted that the only punishment for a blasphemer was beheading, police official Tauqeer Shah said.

The protesters attacked the police with bricks, stones and sticks, he added.

"Several of our officers were injured," he said, adding that nearly 2,000 protesters had camped at the main entrance to the city, refusing to leave.

Activists and supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a religious party, gather beside empty tear gas shells fired by police during an anti-France demonstration in Islamabad on November 16, 2020. (AFP)

"We want the government to expel the French ambassador immediately," the TLP's vice president Zaheer-ul-Hasan said in a video statement. He added that scores of protesters were injured in the clashes.

Protests broke out in several Muslim countries over France's response to a deadly attack last month on a teacher who showed cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad to pupils during a civics lesson. For Muslims, depictions of the Prophet are blasphemous.

In the knife attack, an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin beheaded the teacher, Samuel Paty.

French officials said the beheading was an assault on the core French value of freedom of expression.

After satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo re-published the cartoons in September, French President Emmanuel Macron said the freedom to blaspheme went hand in hand with the freedom of belief in France.

Last Update: Monday, 16 November 2020 KSA 19:02 - GMT 16:02