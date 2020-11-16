Ethiopia denies Ugandan president's Twitter claim of mediation talks over Tigray

Ethiopia's government has denied that the Ugandan president held mediation talks over conflict in the Tigray region.
Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni tweeted on Monday saying that he had met with Ethiopia’s foreign minister and deputy prime minister Demeke Mekonnen, and appealed for negotiations to stop the conflict.
“A war in Ethiopia would give the entire continent a bad image. There should be negotiations and the conflict stopped, lest it leads to unnecessary loss of lives and cripples the economy,” tweeted Museveni after unconfirmed media reports that Uganda may play a mediation role.
However, the Ethiopian government's task force for the Tigray conflict denied that mediation had taken place, saying: "The claim of mediation in Uganda is not true."
Last Update: Monday, 16 November 2020 KSA 14:47 - GMT 11:47