France urges Russia to clear up Turkey's role, 'ambiguities' in Nagorno-Karabakh deal

France on Tuesday urged Russia to clear up "ambiguities" over the ceasefire it brokered between Armenia and Azerbaijan to end fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, notably regarding the role of Turkey and foreign fighters.

"We must remove the ambiguities over refugees, the delimitation of the ceasefire, the presence of Turkey, the return of fighters and on the start of negotiations on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament.

Russian President Vladimir Putin brokered the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia which allowed Azerbaijan to consolidate gains after several weeks of fighting but the talks did not involve France or any other Western country.

Last week, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered peace deal that ended six weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh that left thousands dead and displaced tens of thousands more.

Under the deal that sparked celebrations in Azerbaijan and fury in Armenia, Yerevan agreed to cede swathes of the disputed region to Baku, as well as other territories controlled by Armenian separatists since a devastating war in the 1990s.

Nagorno-Karabakh declared independence from Azerbaijan nearly 30 years ago but it has not been recognised internationally, even by Armenia.

Clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenian separatists broke out in late September and persisted despite efforts by France, Russia and the United States to mediate ceasefires that collapsed as each side accused the other of violations.

Russian peacekeepers have started to move into the region — a total of 1,960 of them are to be sent in under a five-year mandate. Russia's Defense Ministry reported that the peacekeepers accompanied about 1,200 people returning to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia since Saturday.

Turkey’s government submitted a motion to parliament on Monday seeking its approval to deploy peacekeepers to monitor a cease-fire agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the state-run news agency reported.

Turkey, which threw its weight behind its ally Azerbaijan in the conflict, has been engaged in talks with Russia for a role in monitoring the cease-fire that ended six weeks of intense fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Russian and Turkish defense ministers signed a memorandum Wednesday to create a joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan.

The bill submitted to parliament requests a one-year mandate to send Turkish peacekeepers, adding that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would determine the number of troops to be sent. The motion is expected to be debated in coming days. The motion states that civilian personnel could also be deployed as part of the peacekeeping mission.

“It has been assessed that for the Turkish Armed Forces personnel ... to take part in the Joint Center which Turkey and Russia will form together, will be beneficial for the peace and welfare of the region’s people and is necessary from the point of our national interests,” the state-run Anadolu Agency stated from the motion.

Russian officials have said that Ankara’s involvement will be limited to the work of the monitoring center on Azerbaijani soil, and Turkish peacekeepers would not go to Nagorno-Karabakh. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said the center will operate remotely, using drones and other technical means to monitor possible violations.

Russia, which negotiated the cease-fire, is sending about 2,000 peacekeeping troops under a five-year mandate.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 November 2020 KSA 19:13 - GMT 16:13