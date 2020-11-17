Pompeo says Europe, US need to work together to address Turkey's Erdogan's actions

The US administration and Europe need to work jointly on addressing actions led by Turkey in the Middle East over the past few months, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told French daily newspaper Le Figaro.

"France's president Emmanuel Macron and I agree that Turkey's recent actions have been very aggressive," Pompeo said, citing Turkey's recent support to Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia as well as military moves in Libya and the Mediterranean.

"Europe and the US must work together to convince Erdogan such actions are not in the interest of his people," Pompeo said, referring to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Pompeo said increased use of Turkey's military capability was a concern, but he did not say whether the country, which hosts US military forces at its Incirlik Air Base, should stay in or quit the North Atlantic Alliance.

Pompeo told Le Figaro the US administration had still work to do to maintain pressure on Iran.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 November 2020 KSA 01:59 - GMT 22:59