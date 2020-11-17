Three suspects arrested for priceless jewelry German museum heist

German police on Tuesday arrested three suspects over a spectacular jewelry heist a year ago in which more than a dozen 18th-century diamond-encrusted items were snatched from a state museum in Dresden.

Investigators were also raiding 18 properties in Berlin, including 10 apartments as well as garages and vehicles, police and prosecutors said in a statement.

“The measures today are focused on the search for the stolen art treasures and possible evidence, such as storage media, clothing and tools,” they said.

Thieves broke into Dresden’s Green Vault, one of the world’s oldest museums containing one of Europe's greatest collection of treasures in November 2019, making off with three sets of 18th-century jewelry.

The treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony was established in 1723 and today contains around 4,000 objects of gold, precious stones and other materials on display in Dresden’s Royal Palace.

Police at the time established a special investigation team, code-named ‘epaulet’ and comprising 20 specialist officers, to solve the case. Museum officials said the sets that were stolen included intricate and dazzling brooches, buttons, buckles and other items.

In this undated Handout photo made available by the Dresden Police on November 25, 2019 shows one of the pieces stolen (AFP)

Green Vault director Dirk Syndram said at the time that the collections in the museum have “invaluable cultural value”.

Police were alerted at the time by unarmed museum security guards who had spotted two burglars inside the downtown museum on video surveillance cameras.

By the time the first officers arrived on the scene, the thieves had already fled in a waiting getaway car.

Security footage showed two hooded figures entering the room, then smashing open a glass display case.

With agencies

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 November 2020 KSA 11:35 - GMT 08:35