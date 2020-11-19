Bahrain Amb: US must consider regional challenges in case of a new deal with Iran

Bahrain Ambassador in Washington Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Khalifa says that in the event that a new agreement is signed with Iran, the US must take into account all the challenges facing the countries of the region, not just the Iranian missile program.
During a symposium in which the UAE and Israeli ambassadors in the US participated Bahraini ambassador added that Iran is working to destabilize the region.
Bahrain took the peace move with Israel in consultation with its allies in the region.
Last Update: Thursday, 19 November 2020 KSA 20:09 - GMT 17:09