British Foreign Secretary supports Palestinian Authority and Israeli re-cooperation

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab considers the decision of the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli government to re-cooperate on the basis of existing bilateral agreements is an important and constructive step towards peace.

Palestinian officials have announced Monday the resumption of ties with Israel after months long pause following the Middle East peace plan unveiled by Washington earlier this year.

In February, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that his country would cut all ties with the United States and Israel, including those relating to security, after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

Israel and the Palestinian Authority’s security forces have long cooperated in policing areas of the occupied West Bank that are under Palestinian control. The PA also has intelligence cooperation agreements with the CIA, which continued even after the Palestinians began boycotting the Trump administration’s peace efforts in 2017.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 November 2020 KSA 20:42 - GMT 17:42