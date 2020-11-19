UK to likely follow US in reducing troops in Afghanistan: Defense minister

Britain will likely follow the United States in reducing troop levels in Afghanistan but it will continue to work with its government and the US to protect the country’s security, Britain’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

“I expect if they (the US) are reducing at some stage, we will come down,” he told Sky News on Thursday.

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of US forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January.

