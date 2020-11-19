NEWS
WORLD

US Election: Trump campaign says it will drop lawsuit to dispute results in Michigan

A view of the White House, Nov. 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP)
Reuters Thursday 19 November 2020
Text size A A A

US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign said on Thursday it was withdrawing its lawsuit disputing vote results in Michigan, in another faltering legal attempt to challenge the Nov. 3 victory of US President-elect Joe Biden.

“This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted,” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier Thursday, Trump said a news conference would be held to discuss a “viable path to victory.”

Read more: Trump refuses to concede US election, denies Biden victory: 4 questions answered

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 19 November 2020 KSA 18:41 - GMT 15:41

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top