US Election: Trump campaign says it will drop lawsuit to dispute results in Michigan

US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign said on Thursday it was withdrawing its lawsuit disputing vote results in Michigan, in another faltering legal attempt to challenge the Nov. 3 victory of US President-elect Joe Biden.
Important News Conference today by lawyers on a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place. RNC at 12:00 P.M.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020
Last Update: Thursday, 19 November 2020 KSA 18:41 - GMT 15:41