G20 leaders, intl. organizations emphasize coronavirus pandemic response coordination

G20 leaders along with global organizations emphasize the need for continued coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic and improved global pandemic preparedness during a high-level side meeting at the G20 summit Side on Pandemic Preparedness and Response hosted by The Saudi G20 Presidency on Saturday evening.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz said that the pandemic has proven that international cooperation and joint action is the best way to overcome crises.

King Salman considered the Coronavirus pandemic as a strong test for our global health systems.

“Saudi Arabia has provided half a billion dollars to find a vaccine and treatment to confront the virus, Saudi Arabia has also participated in the launch of an initiative to accelerate the creation of tools and technologies to battle the coronavirus,” King Salman added.

Calling for solidarity to face international challenges, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says that the G20 Riyadh Summit is an important event in clarifying the G20's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

President of Argentina Alberto Fernández said that vaccines and treatments for coronavirus must reach all countries of the world.

“We have built new hospitals to deal with the coronavirus pandemic”, added Fernandez.

The vaccine against coronavirus will be available before the end of the year and France will ensure that the vaccine reaches all countries, especially the poor ones, said French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron also thanked the Saudi presidency of the G20 summit.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that his nation has dealt transparently with coronavirus information in front of the people and the world.

“I hope the G20 meeting in Saudi Arabia will inspire the world, we will participate in global efforts to reduce coronavirus and distribute the vaccine,” added South Korean President.

Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, announced that the G20 platform will distribute 2 billion doses of Corona vaccine around the world.

“The global response to combating Corona is necessary,” Merkel added.

developing

Last Update: Saturday, 21 November 2020 KSA 19:50 - GMT 16:50