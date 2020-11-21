ISIS claims Kabul rocket attacks

The ISIS extremist group claimed responsibility for deadly rocket attacks on Saturday on densely populated parts of the Afghan capital, in a statement on its Telegram channels.
It said 28 Katyusha rockets fired by “soldiers of the caliphate” hit Kabul’s heavily fortified Green Zone that houses “the presidential palace, embassies of Crusader states, and the headquarters of Afghan forces.”
Earlier on Saturday, Afghani officials confirmed that a rocket attack killed at least eight people in Kabul.
“The terrorists fired 23 rockets on the city of Kabul. Based on the initial information, eight people were martyred, and 31 others were wounded,” said interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian, who blamed the Taliban for the attack. A police source also confirmed the toll.
