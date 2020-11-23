Coronavirus: Forgoing Christmas gatherings is the ‘safest bet’ for some, says WHO

The “safest bet” for some families will be not to have family gatherings this Christmas in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead for COVID-19, said on Monday.
“In some situations, the difficult decision not to have a family gathering is the safest bet,” she told a virtual briefing in Geneva.
