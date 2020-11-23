NEWS
Germany, France and Britain to discuss Iran nuclear deal: German foreign office

A meeting of joint commission tasked with monitoring the implementation of nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers in Vienna on December 7, 2015. (Reuters)
Reuters, Berlin Monday 23 November 2020
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is meeting his French and British counterparts in Berlin on Monday for talks focusing on the nuclear deal with Iran, a German foreign office spokeswoman said, adding Iran was violating the agreement systematically.

“Together with our partners, we strongly call on Iran to stop violating the deal and return to fulfilling all its nuclear obligations completely,” the spokeswoman said.

