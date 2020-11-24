Russia’s Lavrov, Iran’s Zarif discuss Syria, Karabakh conficts, nuclear deal in call

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situations in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
The two men also discussed Moscow and Tehran’s commitment to ensuring the prompt return of all participants to fully observing obligations laid out in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
US President-elect Joe Biden has said he will take the United States back into the 2015 deal.
