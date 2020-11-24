Trump says no longer opposing Biden transition, asks team to help president-elect

US President Donald Trump all but conceded defeat to President-elect Joe Biden on Monday in a tweet where he asked officials to help with the transition to a new president after a federal agency certified Biden as the winner of the November 3 elections.

Although Trump said his case “STRONGLY” continues, in an apparent reference to his lawsuits appealing the election outcome in favor of Biden, the president said he informed the General Services Administration to “do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols.”

GSA head Emily Murphy released a letter giving Biden permission to begin the transition.

“I take this role seriously and, because of recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results, am transmitting this letter today to make those resources and services available to you,” Murphy wrote in a letter to Biden.

“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA,” Trump tweeted.

The president’s campaign has filed several lawsuits in key battleground states where he has claimed voter fraud.

Local courts have thrown out many cases, but Trump called on his team to continue fighting, “and I believe we will prevail.”

Nevertheless, he revealed that he had instructed Murphy and his own team to help begin the transition process to a new administration.

“In the days ahead, transition officials will begin meeting with federal officials to discuss the pandemic response, have a full accounting of our national security interests, and gain complete understanding of the Trump administration’s efforts to hollow out government agencies,” Biden transition executive director Yohannes Abraham said in a statement.

- with Reuters

